DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / 900 local bodies’ resolutions cleared: Arora

900 local bodies’ resolutions cleared: Arora

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:58 AM Feb 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora. File
Advertisement

Looking to improve efficiency, Local Government Minister Sanjeev Arora said long-pending resolutions passed by various local bodies in the state have been cleared.

Advertisement

Under the reforms, financial powers of senior officers have been increased to expedite development works and initiatives were being undertaken to clean sewer lines in all towns and cities ahead of the monsoon season.

Advertisement

Arora told media persons, “After I took over as the minister last month, I realised that there were 1,100 resolutions were awaiting approval, some for as long as five years. Most of the resolutions related to development works that the urban local bodies wanted to be undertaken. In the past fortnight, I have cleared 900 resolutions.”

Advertisement

“To ensure the problem does not recur, we are developing a system of submission of resolutions online and all these resolutions will have to be cleared within 10 days,” he added.

Arora said he has enhanced the financial powers of both Chief Engineers and Superintendent Engineers, so as to ensure quick allocation of work.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts