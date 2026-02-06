900 local bodies’ resolutions cleared: Arora

Looking to improve efficiency, Local Government Minister Sanjeev Arora said long-pending resolutions passed by various local bodies in the state have been cleared.

Under the reforms, financial powers of senior officers have been increased to expedite development works and initiatives were being undertaken to clean sewer lines in all towns and cities ahead of the monsoon season.

Arora told media persons, “After I took over as the minister last month, I realised that there were 1,100 resolutions were awaiting approval, some for as long as five years. Most of the resolutions related to development works that the urban local bodies wanted to be undertaken. In the past fortnight, I have cleared 900 resolutions.”

“To ensure the problem does not recur, we are developing a system of submission of resolutions online and all these resolutions will have to be cleared within 10 days,” he added.

Arora said he has enhanced the financial powers of both Chief Engineers and Superintendent Engineers, so as to ensure quick allocation of work.