Rs 92.95 cr released to provide free uniform to 15.49 lakh schoolkids in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 19

The School Education Department on Thursday released a grant of Rs 92.95 crore to provide free uniforms to 15.49 lakh government school students of Classes I to VIII for the academic session 2022-23.

The uniform is being provided at the cost of Rs 600 per student. All girls studying in these classes and boys belonging to the SC, ST and BPL categories are eligible for the free uniform. While the number of girl students is 8.45 lakh, boys belonging to BC and BPL categories are 5.46 lakh and 1.58 lakh, respectively.

DEOs and BPEOs have been directed for proper arrangement of uniform. The School Management Committees will purchase uniforms as per norms at the rate of Rs 600 per student, said Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

In view of the lurking fear of Covid, the department has conveyed the schools to arrange two facemasks, made from the cloth saved during the stitching of the uniform, for each pupil. Notwithstanding the high inflation rate, there is no change in the amount given for uniform of the students for the past four years.