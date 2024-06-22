‘Rs 94.35 lakh allocated to 185 Scheduled Castes beneficiaries in Malerkotla’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 21

The state government has allocated Rs 94.35 lakh to 185 beneficiaries belonging to the Scheduled Castes in Malerkotla district.

A total of Rs 1.71 crore has already been allocated to 337 beneficiaries from the backward classes and economically weaker sections.

Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Baljit Kaur emphasised on welfare of the Scheduled Castes in Malerkotla.

She added that financial benefits were provided to 57 beneficiaries in December 2022, 26 in January 2023, 51 in February 2023 and 51 in March 2023.

The minister said, “To qualify for the Ashirwad Scheme, applicants must be permanent residents of Punjab and should belong to the Scheduled Castes, backward classes or economically weaker families. Their annual family income should be less than Rs 32,790. This scheme provides benefits for up to two daughters per family.”

She said, “The financial assistance is directly deposited into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts, ensuring swift and transparent transactions. The government aims to enhance the living standards and economic stability of all sections of society.”

