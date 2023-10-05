95 farm fires reported, 50% in Amritsar district

Patiala, October 4

A total of 95 farm fires have been reported in the past 24 hours. With this, the number has increased to 656 this kharif season.

Today, maximum stubble-burning cases, 48, were reported from Amritsar district followed by 19 in Taran Tarn and eight in Patiala. On the same day in year 2021 and 2022, 23 and 65 active farm fires were reported.

Meanwhile, to promote awareness among the farmers, Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney launched a WhatsApp chatbot “7380016070”.

“Our target is to ensure that we cut down the number of farm fires in the district,” said Sawhney. This chatbot offers easy access to information and assistance in obtaining essential crop residue management (CRM) machines, including bailers, choppers, seeders and mulchers.

“To initiate a chat, the user must write SSA in the beginning. The chatbot collects farmers’ location, harvesting date and contact information,” the DC said. — TNS

1 booked in Fazilka

Avtar Singh of Rana village in Fazilka was booked for burning stubble on Wednesday

It’s the first farm fire case reported in Fazilka so far. It was spotted via remote sensing satellite

CAO Gurmeet Singh Cheema said the farmer had also been issued a challan of Rs 2,500 for the offence

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution