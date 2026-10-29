971 Police officers in Punjab trained as specialised NDPS investigators

Thirty-two-year-old DSP Gagandeep (name changed) is now better equipped to ensure that drug-related cases withstand legal scrutiny and those convicted receive punishment under the law. Earlier, cases handled by junior officers sometimes left room for procedural lapses, exposing the need to strengthen investigation standards.

A senior police official told The Tribune that, with the state police handling hundreds of drug-related cases daily, strengthening investigative skills was essential. Specialised training, the official said, would help officers investigate narcotics cases more professionally and improve prosecution outcomes.

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As many as 971 Punjab Police officers, ranging from Superintendents of Police (SPs) to Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), have completed the one-year Certified Investigator Course (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala. The initiative aims to develop a specialised cadre of investigators capable of conducting thorough investigations and building legally robust cases.

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Dr Abhinandan Bassi, course coordinator at RGNUL, said the initiative, conducted in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and the Department of Health and Family Welfare, had strengthened investigative standards, procedural compliance and the quality of narcotics-related prosecutions. An NDPS handbook for investigating officers has also been prepared with contributions from ANTF, legal experts and RGNUL to improve procedural understanding.

The programme brought together legal practitioners, police professionals and subject specialists. Additional District Attorney Rajat Bansal addressed procedural requirements and investigative competence before trial, while Deputy District Attorney Maneet Duggal discussed search and seizure, NDPS rules and procedural nuances. Advocate Sumeet Sekhon covered the substantive provisions of the Act and financial investigations.

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Technical sessions addressed digital evidence management and arrest procedures. Suman, a PhD scholar at RGNUL, examined landmark judgments and their legal significance. Clinical psychologists Dr Tavleen Kaur and Dr Sherrain Rattan discussed addiction, drug abuse and rehabilitation frameworks.

RGNUL Vice-Chancellor Prof Jai Shankar Singh facilitated administrative coordination and collaboration with law enforcement agencies.

A senior IPS officer said the 365-day programme had helped create a professionally equipped cadre of investigators. Officers who completed the course said such training strengthened professional capacity, promoted accountability and supported an evidence-based response to drug abuse.