980 mobile phones worth Rs 4.58 crore stolen from a warehouse in Bathinda

Nearly 980 mobile phones worth Rs 4.58 crore were allegedly stolen from an e-commerce company’s godown at Bhucho in the early hours of Saturday, with police arresting two employees and launching a search for other suspects. The accused also allegedly took away the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTV cameras, apparently to destroy evidence.

According to a complaint filed by Harjinder Kumar, the company’s enforcement officer, the phones were stolen from the warehouse operated by a franchisee of the e-commerce company.

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Police identified the arrested accused as Lovepreet Singh and Surinder Singh, both employees of the company. The remaining suspects have been identified as Baljinder Singh, Gautam, Sukhpreet Singh and others. Efforts are underway to apprehend them.

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ASI Gurpreet Singh, in-charge of the Bhucho police post, said the consignment of mobile phones arrived at around 1.30 am on Saturday, and the accused allegedly stole the devices before fleeing around 3 am.

He said the godown was operated by a franchisee, referred to as a business partner of the e-commerce company.

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According to sources, other employees arrived at around 5 am and found the lock on the warehouse shutter missing. They subsequently informed the police.

Senior police officials reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the theft. The alleged removal of the CCTV system’s DVR is also being examined as part of the probe.