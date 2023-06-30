Rs 99 crore released for upgrade of tehsils: Jimpa

Chandigarh, June 29
The state government has released Rs 99.60 crore for the upgrade and construction of new tehsil/sub-tehsil complexes in various districts of Punjab.
Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said for the convenience of people and to streamline the work of the department, the government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, had taken the initiative for the ultra-modern construction of several tehsil offices.
He said many offices were running in old and dilapidated buildings and had not been fully equipped with facilities. Therefore, Rs 99.60 crore had been released to make these offices up to date. Jimpa said Rs 2.52 crore had been released for the Hajipur tehsil complex of Hoshiarpur district. Similarly, Rs 1.04 crore, Rs 1.47 crore and Rs 1.42 crore had been released for the construction of Goniana, Nathana and Balianwali sub-tehsils of Bathinda district. Also, Rs 5.98 crore had been given for the construction of the Talwandi Sabo Tehsil complex, he added.
Jimpa said Rs 98.98 lakh had been released for Jaito (Faridkot district) and Rs 8.61 crore for the construction of new building at Bassi Pathana among others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Convoy stopped, Rahul visit to Manipur triggers political spat
Takes copter to Churachandpur | Cong fumes, BJP dubs visit ‘...
PM chairs BJP top brass meet amid buzz of govt, party rejig
Up next, meeting of Council of Ministers on Monday
Shah: Nitish aims to stay CM, not become PM; he’s fooling Lalu
Attacks Oppn, says Cong has failed to launch Rahul despite t...