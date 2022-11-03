A day after Punjab reports highest number of farm fires, Delhi's air quality falls in 'severe' zone

PTI

New Delhi, November 3

Delhi's air quality continued to be in the 'severe' category on Thursday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

While the forecasters on Wednesday predicted the air quality was likely to improve on the back of stronger winds, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi stood at 426 at 9.10am.

An AQI of above 400 is considered “severe” and can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.

Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri were the most polluted places in the capital with AQI at 460.

The areas that recorded ‘Severe’ AQI are Alipur (439), Ashok Vihar (444), Bawana (456), Burari (443), Mathura Road (412), DTU (436), Dwarka (408), ITO (435), Mundka (438), Narela (447), Nehru Nagar (433), Patparganj (441), Rohini (453), Sonia Vihar (444), Vivek Vihar (444) and Wazirpur (444).

The AQI continued to remain in the ‘very poor' category in Ghaziabad (391), Noida (388), Greater Noida (390), Gurugram (391) and Faridabad (347), the CPCB data stated.

This comes a day after Punjab reported the highest number of farm fires. According to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Punjab reported 3,634 farm fires on Wednesday, the highest this year so far.

