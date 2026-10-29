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Home / Punjab / A fake ID, an erratic car and a routine check: How gangster Amritpal Bath's run ended in Canada

A fake ID, an erratic car and a routine check: How gangster Amritpal Bath's run ended in Canada

Surrey Police only meant to check a driver for impairment on October 8; the gangster was a passenger in the car, the Western Standard reported on October 28

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:41 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Amritpal Singh Bath. File photo
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Interpol has confirmed the arrest of Punjab gangster Amritpal Singh Bath, and it has emerged that the man wanted in nearly 20 cases was caught entirely by chance.

Surrey Police only meant to check a driver for impairment on October 8. The gangster was a passenger in the car, the Western Standard reported on October 28.

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The Tribune had reported on October 26 that Bath had been detained in Canada.

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Punjab Police officials have also confirmed the array and said Punjab Police had started the paperwork to bring him back.

According to the Western Standard, police stopped the car on the evening of October 8 in the Whalley area of Surrey, British Columbia, after seeing it driven erratically. Bath, in the passenger seat, gave his name as Harpreet Singh and produced an ID in that name. Surrey Police spokesperson Ian MacDonald told CityNews that the ID "did not look genuine", which led the officer to probe further.

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A database check showed Bath was wanted on an Interpol Red Notice. He was detained and handed over to the Canada Border Services Agency, and the Western Standard said he remains in its custody. MacDonald said authorities did not know Bath was in Canada. It is also unclear whether the driver knew who he was.

Bath, a resident of Mianpur village in Tarn Taran, is wanted in cases of murder, attempt to murder, drug trafficking and extortion.

Bath is expected to be deported or extradited to India, the reports said.

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