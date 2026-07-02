A palpable unease over restructuring of Punjab Congress among state party leaders

The proverb ‘Nero fiddled while Rome burned’ best explains the situation in the Punjab Congress, a day after the party high command announced the new body in the state on Wednesday -- retaining Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the chief and Partap Bajwa as the Leader of Opposition — besides chairpersons for key election-related committees and three working presidents.

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A palpable unease over the restructuring among Punjab state unit leaders is mounting, especially those owing allegiance to former CM Charanjit Channi. The reminted party president, Raja Warring, remained incommunicado throughout the day. He was said to be spending quality time with family in Shimla. Interestingly, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is abroad till July 7.

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Not only was Warring incommunicado, both Bajwa and Channi also did not take calls. Both leaders have so far not congratulated the high command in Delhi for the structural changes in the Punjab party.

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The unease in the party goes beyond this. Senior party leader, Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari, a former MP from Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib, was not even called for the party deliberations in Delhi last week. He has been pointedly ignored in the revamped party committees.

Earlier in the day, Tewari shared a cryptic post on social media after being left out of the party's organisational reshuffle ahead of the 2027 Assembly election.

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"Wish I had an antidote for the insecurities of individuals and institutions! Having said that, INCIndia has given me enough over the past 45 years and I have also devoted my entire adult life in the service of the Indian National Congress over the decades. Que sera, sera. Whatever will be, will be,” he wrote on X.