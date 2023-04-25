Aadhaar details can be shared to protect legitimate interests of state, public: HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 24

In a significant order liable to change the way information procured from Aadhaar card holder can be divulged, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that the details can be shared, if required to protect legitimate state or public interests. Information disclosure under such circumstances cannot be said to be in violation of provisions of the Aadhaar Act.

The ruling by Justice NS Shekhawat came in a case where a father invoked the high court’s constitutional powers for directing the police to trace his daughter missing for the past seven years. Her Aadhaar card was found activated, but the probe came to a grinding halt as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) refused to divulge information relating to the Aadhaar card’s updation.

No violation of Section 33 If any information is required to protect the legitimate state interests or public interests, the disclosure of the same can never be said to be in violation of Section 33 of the Aadhaar Act. —Justice NS Shekhawat

Justice Shekhawat asserted Section 33 of the Aadhaar Act clearly provided that information, including identity or authentication records, could be disclosed pursuant to a court order only after giving an opportunity of hearing to the UIDAI and the Aadhaar card holder. But it clearly prohibited disclosure of core biometric information.

Justice Shekhawat further asserted that the Supreme Court had made it clear that privacy was to be held an integral element of right to life and personal liberty, which was not absolute. Similarly, right to privacy could also never be held to be absolute and had always been subjected to certain limitations. A law encroaching upon the privacy had to withstand the touchstone of permissible restrictions on fundamental rights. Any invasion of privacy was required to be justified on the basis of a law stipulating a fair, just and reasonable procedure.

Justice Shekhawat added that the high court, being a constitutional court, was cognizant of the fact that a Judge had to ensure preservation of life and liberty and balance it with individuals’ privacy concerns. “If any information is required to protect the legitimate state interests or public interests, the disclosure of the same can never be said to be in violation of Section 33 of the Aadhaar Act,” he said.

Justice Shekhawat said this Section 33 had now been “read down” by the Supreme Court. The UIDAI’s action clearly infringed upon the petitioner’s rights under Article 21 as right to fair investigation was an integral element of right to life and liberty. Such information’s denial also trampled the right of the abducted girl, who could never be deprived of her right to live with dignity with her family as guaranteed under Article 21.

Justice Shekhawat added that the girl, apparently kidnapped and possibly confined illegally by unknown criminals, could not be denied of right to fair investigation even though she was not a petitioner before the court. The court could always take cognizance, being a guardian of a citizen’s constitutional rights.

Allowing the plea, Justice Shekhawat directed the UIDAI to provide requisite information to the SIT incharge, except core biometric information, regarding the Aadhaar card’s updation.