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Home / Punjab / Aadhaar remains valid at Saanjh Kendras, say Punjab Police

Aadhaar remains valid at Saanjh Kendras, say Punjab Police

Issuing a statement, Special Director General of Police (Community Affairs Division) Gurpreet Kaur Deo says no directions to the contrary had been issued by Punjab Police

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Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 02:35 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Punjab Police on Monday clarified that Aadhaar continues to be accepted as a valid government-issued identity and address proof at all Saanjh Kendras across the state.

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Issuing a statement, Special Director General of Police (Community Affairs Division) Gurpreet Kaur Deo said no directions to the contrary had been issued by Punjab Police.

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She said Aadhaar remains a valid document for identity and address verification at all Saanjh Kendras and that Punjab Police have been authorised by the UIDAI in March this year to carry out Aadhaar authentication, on a voluntary basis, for those availing police services.

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According to the Special DGP, the authorisation was conveyed by the UIDAI to the Punjab government's Department of Home Affairs in March this year under the provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, and the rules framed thereunder.

She said Aadhaar authentication is currently available for a range of police services, including tenant verification, passport verification, arms licence verification for new licences and renewals, employee verification, servant or domestic help verification, service verification for government employees, police clearance certificates for visa purposes, issuance of character certificates, reporting of loss of articles, no-objection certificates for loudspeakers, fairs and melas, and even FIR registration.

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