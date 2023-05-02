Aam Aadmi Clinics without lab facility, patients suffer

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, May 1

Aam Aadmi Clinics opened recently by the state government are without the diagnostic testing facility for the past nearly two months. As a result, patients who go to these clinics have to either visit a nearby primary health centre, Civil Hospital or any private laboratory for the purpose.

A government doctor said initially the testing facility was available at the clinics, but later the private company which had signed a contract with the state government backtracked. “At present, the laboratory testing facility is not available at the clinics. If someone is unable to visit the nearby primary health centre, we send his/her blood sample there. However, this facility is not for everyone,” said the doctor.

Dr Ranju Singla, Chief Medical Officer, Muktsar, said, “The district has 18 Aam Aadmi Clinics and the laboratory testing facility is not available there. The state government had hired the services of a private laboratory across the state, which backed out. A new system may materialise soon.”

Patients Manjit Kaur, Gurwinder Kaur and Jarnail Singh said the state government took a wonderful initiative of opening these clinics, posted good doctors and started providing free medicines as well. However, it should restart the laboratory testing facility, otherwise “a number of patients like us” will have to go to nearby government hospitals. These clinics are serving half of the purpose for now.