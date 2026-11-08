Aam Aadmi Party unfazed by BJP’s strategy: Baltej Pannu

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said it was unconcerned about the BJP’s strategy for the Punjab Assembly elections, asserting that it would seek another mandate on the basis of its governance record and public welfare initiatives.

Punjab AAP media in-charge Baltej Pannu expressed confidence that the party would return to power and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would secure a second consecutive term.

Reacting to statements by BJP leaders on whether the party would contest all 117 Assembly seats independently or enter into an alliance, Pannu said the BJP appeared confused about its electoral strategy.

“On one hand, BJP leaders talk about contesting all 117 seats independently, while on the other, they speak about entering into an alliance. This reflects confusion within the party,” he said.

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Pannu said AAP would approach voters on the strength of its development work, public welfare measures and governance. He claimed the government had achieved in five years what previous regimes could not accomplish in seven decades.

Listing the government's initiatives, he said canal water had reached fields covering 88 per cent of Punjab's agricultural area, households were receiving 600 units of free electricity and a cashless health cover of Rs 10 lakh had been introduced.

He also claimed Mann was the first Chief Minister since Independence to maintain direct contact with ordinary people, adding that he regularly stopped to interact with residents during public visits.

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Targeting the BJP, Pannu said the party would not secure public support in Punjab, irrespective of whether it contested independently or entered into an alliance. Referring to the farmers' agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, he said 750 farmers had lost their lives during the protest and the people of Punjab would not forget the episode.

He also accused the BJP of acting against Punjab's interests on issues concerning the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), Chandigarh and Panjab University. Pannu further alleged that funds due to the state were being withheld.

He said the AAP was confident that voters would back its government for another term.