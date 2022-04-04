AAP activist shot at, injured in Phagwara district

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, April 4
Two unidentified armed motorcycle-borne assailants shot at and critically injured an activist of AAP identified on Monday.
Vipin Kumar, a resident of Hardaspur village, was going on a motorcycle towards Jalandhar when the assailants opened fire at him near Mehtan village.
Vipin was rushed to Civil Hospital, Phagwara, from where doctors referred him to Jalandhar due to his critical condition caused by heavy blood loss.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Joginder Singh Maan and Harnoor Maan visited the hospital to enquire the well being of AAP activist. Senior Superintendent of Police Harish Dyama also rushed to the spot.
The assailants managed to flee after committing the crime. The cause of the attack could not be known yet. The police have registered a case under Section 307 IPC and started an investigation.
The SSP said a high alert has been sounded in the neighbouring districts.
