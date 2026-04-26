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Home / Punjab / AAP activists hold ‘arthi phoonk’ protest against defecting MPs

AAP activists hold ‘arthi phoonk’ protest against defecting MPs

Such members of Rajya Sabha have lost the trust of the public and would be never forgiven, says the protesters

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Raj Sadosh
Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 04:19 PM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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AAP activists in Abohar burn effigies of the MPs who have joined BJP.
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An “arthi phoonk” demonstration was organised by the Aam Aadmi Party at Bhagat Singh Chowk here on Sunday. Party officials and workers raised slogans against the MPs who had defected and joined BJP, the effigies of the defectors were burnt.

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AAP’s district president Upkar Singh Jakhar, former MLA Arun Narang along with organisational officials and local workers raised their voice in support of the AAP top brass.

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They said the Aam Aadmi Party will not suffer any loss due to the defections.

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Such members of Rajya Sabha have lost the trust of the public and would be never forgiven.

Aam Aadmi Party had stood with the people earlier also and will continue to stand with them in future too.

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The party is working strongly on issues of public interest and will win back the trust of the public by achieving a big victory in the coming elections, they asserted.

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