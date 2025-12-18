AAP alleges Congress attack during victory procession in Ludhiana; five injured
AAP leaders presented videos showing Congress activists firing bullets and throwing bricks
Five AAP activists from the Gill segment were injured after Congress activists confronted a victory procession a day after Zila Parishad and Block Samiti election results. Police haven’t confirmed the sequence of events yet.
AAP leaders allege Congress activists, led by Jasvir Singh, attacked their workers, fired bullets, and hurled bricks and stones. Gurmukh Singh, Ravinder Singh, and Mandeep Singh were seriously injured.
Jaswinder Singh, PA to MLA Jiwan Singh Sangowal, claims Congress activists clashed with AAP workers during a celebratory tour in Bachittar Nagar. AAP leaders presented videos showing Congress activists firing bullets and throwing bricks.
The injured were taken to Ludhiana’s Civil Hospital for treatment of bullet injuries.
