AAP another word for progress: Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 20

“If you vote for the Congress, what benefit will you get? In Punjab, it is our government, we have to get the work done. If you vote for the Congress, they will fight and indulge in “Tu Tu Mein Mein”. If you want fights, vote for them, but if you have to get all your work done, get roads built, landfills cleaned, then give one chance to AAP.”

New hospital among promises AAP supremo Kejriwal said Jalandhar would get a new hospital on the lines of the PGI, Chandigarh, so that people did not have to go far for treatment

“We will remove all garbage dumps. Delhi’s garbage mountains are 10 times bigger, but we are removing these in a year. Jalandhar’s dumps will go even earlier,” he said

“While coming here, I received slips regarding bad roads in Deep Nagar, Adampur Main Road, Jalandhar West and Smart City Road. We will get these repaired,” he said

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM and AAP national convener, said this to people at a rally at Sain Dass School here today in support of Jalandhar bypoll candidate Sushil Rinku.

They took a dig at the Congress by turns, saying the previous government did nothing for the constituency. They also said the garbage dumps would be removed from Jalandhar and roads would be renovated, if the AAP candidate is elected.

Raising the issue of an advocate’s fee pooled in by the previous government for a UP-based gangster in Ropar, Mann said the state government would recover the money from the then minister, who had taken the decision.

Taking a dig at the former government, he added, “Punjab de khazane nu eddan hi samajh leya - aapdiyan yaariyna dostiyan pugaon vaste.” (They have taken the state treasury for granted - to maintain their friendships).

Kejriwal added, “In the past 60 years, Jalandhar had Congress MP. What did you get? What did they give you? Nothing. You gave them your love, give us too, once. Trust AAP this year. Give us a chance.”