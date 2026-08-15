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Home / Punjab / AAP appoints Suhani Doda Abohar halqa in-charge

AAP appoints Suhani Doda Abohar halqa in-charge

She is daughter-in-law of liquor baron Shiv Lal Doda

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 01:29 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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The state’s ruling AAP on Friday appointed Suhani Doda as the halqa in-charge for the Abohar Assembly segment. Suhani Doda is the daughter-in-law of Shiv Lal Doda, a liquor baron and an accused in the Bhim Sain Tank murder case.

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A qualified doctor, she had joined AAP in the presence of the party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia and state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema in Chandigarh on July 15.

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A letter appointing her to the post was issued by state AAP president Aman Arora.

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Opponent of Jakhars The Doda family is considered a staunch opponent of former BJP state president Sunil Jakhar and his MLA nephew Sandeep Jakhar. After her induction into the party, former MLA Arun Narang, who was reportedly restive due to the development, had resigned from the post of the halqa in-charge on July 22.

He took moral responsibility for the AAP’s defeat in the Abohar Municipal Corporation elections, in which the BJP secured a clear majority.

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‘Will contest poll if given ticket’

Talking to The Tribune, Suhani said her aim was to work for the development of the Assembly segment. Asked whether she would contest the upcoming Assembly elections from Abohar, she said, “I will go for it if the party gives me the ticket.”

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