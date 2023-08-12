AAP attacks BJP over Bill for CEC selection

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 11

The Aam Aadmi Party today launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the Bill replacing the Chief Justice (CJI) with a Cabinet Minister in the high-level committee to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner.

During a press conference in Chandigarh on Friday, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the BJP is the biggest threat to the country’s democracy. He added that the Modi government is capturing important democratic institutions of the country one by one and politicising them.

Cheema said the country is heading towards dictatorship as the Modi government is continuously disrespecting the Supreme Court orders. “Whatever decision is given by the top court, one by one the Centre is overturning all of those,” he said.

He said the Supreme Court had decided for fair elections and ruled a three-member panel, headed by the Prime Minister comprising the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India, who will select the CEC and ECs. It said the nomination should be done by a high-level committee instead of the Central Government.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP