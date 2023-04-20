AAP banks on farm relief, Cong on sympathy wave

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 19

With three weeks to go for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress are in locked in a cut-throat battle with each other.

While the Congress has been riding the sympathy wave following the demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, it is also attacking the AAP on its alleged false promises to before the Assembly elections last year. The ruling party has been touting its success on issues like zero power bill and the timely compensation to farmers for losses due to the inclement weather in the state.

Both sides plan to hold rallies tomorrow. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing a rally in a ground which falls midway between Jalandhar Central and North constituencies of the city, where the AAP campaign has been mild.

To counter this move of AAP, former CM Charanjit Channi will be holding two rallies in SC-dominated Phillaur tomorrow, including one in the town and another at Virk village.