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Home / Punjab / ‘AAP behaving like my ex-girlfriend, still dreaming about me while I’ve moved on’: Raghav Chadha

‘AAP behaving like my ex-girlfriend, still dreaming about me while I’ve moved on’: Raghav Chadha

Day and night, all they can talk about is Raghav Chadha, Raghav Chadha, Raghav Chadha and Raghav Chadha, he said

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:43 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. File photo
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Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday launched his sharpest personal attack yet on his former party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), comparing its condition to that of an ex-girlfriend whose boyfriend has dumped her and moved on, but who remains obsessed with him.

“As far as I am concerned, and as far as my vote is concerned, the Aam Aadmi Party has reached such a state that I have started appearing in their dreams as a ghost. Day and night, all they can talk about is Raghav Chadha, Raghav Chadha, Raghav Chadha and Raghav Chadha,” Chadha said.

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“I genuinely worry about them. I fear that one day, like a heartbroken lover, they might end up hurting themselves in my memory,” he added.

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Chadha also launched a strong attack on the AAP government over the drug menace in Punjab, alleging that chitta was readily available in streets, neighbourhoods, villages and localities and was even being delivered to homes.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would launch a statewide Nasha Mukt Yatra from September 18 to 30 to fight the drug problem. He made the announcement after attending a party meeting in Chandigarh.

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Speaking to the media, Chadha claimed that the situation was so grim that people were now forming queues to buy chitta, much like they line up for ration. He questioned government advertisements claiming success in the fight against narcotics and referred to the recent suicide of Gulzar Singh in Sangrur, who allegedly took his own life after raising concerns with authorities about his son’s addiction.

On the ongoing controversy over his name being marked as “shifted” in Punjab’s draft electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Chadha accused AAP of political vendetta and said the party had become obsessed with him following his departure.

The remarks came during Chadha and fellow Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak’s first visit to the Punjab BJP office in Chandigarh. The two leaders, who quit the AAP and joined BJP in April along with five other MPs, arrived under tight security to attend a strategy meeting chaired by Punjab BJP in-charge Dr Satish Punia.

Pathak, now a BJP national secretary, was seen touching the threshold of the party office before entering. Other former AAP MPs, including Ashok Mittal, were also present. The discussions focused on the upcoming Nasha Mukt Yatra and BJP’s organisational preparations ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly election.

Both leaders have been involved in prolonged controversies with their former party. Chadha has repeatedly accused AAP of running a coordinated smear campaign against him and engaging in political vendetta, including over the alleged deletion of his name from Punjab’s draft voter rolls.

AAP leaders had earlier accused him of failing to raise Punjab’s issues in Parliament, a charge he dismissed as false and politically motivated.

Pathak, a key strategist behind AAP’s 2022 victory in Punjab, faced two FIRs under non-bailable sections in the state shortly after switching sides. BJP described the cases as fabricated and politically motivated, while Pathak alleged that government machinery was being misused against him.

Earlier, Chadha, Pathak and other defectors had met President Droupadi Murmu to complain of alleged harassment by the AAP-led Punjab government.

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