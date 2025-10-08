DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / AAP, BJP face-off deprived Punjab of health funds: Bajwa

AAP, BJP face-off deprived Punjab of health funds: Bajwa

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:04 AM Oct 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Partap Singh Bajwa. File photo
Advertisement

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday accused ruling AAP and the BJP-led Centre of depriving the state of Rs 450 crore in the National Health Mission (NHM) funds for 2023–24.

Advertisement

Bajwa said the ongoing tug-of-war between the state’s AAP government and the Union Health Ministry over the branding of the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres exposed both parties’ obsession with image-building over public interest.

Advertisement

“While the BJP claims to stand for the janata (public) and AAP for the aam aadmi (common man), their political vanity has ended up punishing both,” Bajwa remarked.

Advertisement

He condemned the AAP government’s unilateral decision to rebrand Ayushman Bharat centres as Aam Aadmi Clinics in 2023, calling it a self-serving act that violated national guidelines and invited financial penalties.

“The (Bhagwant Mann) Mann government chose political branding over people’s health and when forced to backtrack, the loss had already been inflicted on Punjab,” he said.

Advertisement

Bajwa also criticised the Union Government’s “retaliatory decision” to withhold Rs 450 crore in the NHM funds, terming it “vindictive and anti-people”.

“Instead of resolving the issue, the BJP government chose to punish Punjab’s poor by blocking essential health funds,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts