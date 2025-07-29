DT
Home / Punjab / AAP, BJP plotting to change state’s demography for power: Rana Gurjeet

AAP, BJP plotting to change state’s demography for power: Rana Gurjeet

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:00 AM Jul 29, 2025 IST
Rana Gurjeet Singh, Congress leader
Senior Congress leader and Kapurthala legislator Rana Gurjeet Singh on Monday alleged that the land pooling policy was being implemented under a “deep conspiracy” to bring about a change in the state’s demography.

He said this was being done so that outsiders outnumbered Punjabis and helped ruling AAP and the BJP attain power in the state.

The leaders said state’s ruling AAP and BJP-led Centre were in cahoots over it.

“With politics in mind and influence the voting patterns in coming years, outsiders will be encouraged to buy properties here. Soon, they will outnumber Punjabis. You can see this happening in Ludhiana, Zirakpur and Kharar,” he told reporters.

“The state government has not gone for any social and environmental studies before proceeding ahead with the acquisition of fertile 65,333 acres across Punjab. There is no talk on affordable housing,” he added.

He also alleged connivance between AAP and big realtors, saying the government was pushing a “hastily conceived and poorly planned” scheme that threatens the livelihood of thousands of rural families while favouring real estate builders from outside Punjab. He sought to know the rationale behind the scheme. “Where is the demand for 65,333 acres? Since the reorganisation of Punjab in 1966, only 25,000 acres have been developed for urban estates. The existing 39,393 acres in Ludhiana MC limits have not been fully developed. What is the need to acquire another 42,000 acres,” he asked.

