Jalandhar: AAP, BJP trade barbs at Ambedkar Jayanti events

Jalandhar, April 14
The AAP and BJP held events against each other to mark the 133rd birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar here today. After the AAP observed a hunger strike at Khatkar Kalan (Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village) on April 7 against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, the party today hosted a “sanvidhan bachao, tanashah hatao” event to mark Ambedkar Jayanti. On the other hand, the BJP held a protest against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal at the Company Bagh Chowk in the evening.
At the AAP event, Cabinet minister Balkar Singh, Hoshiarpur LS candidate Rajkumar Chabbewal, Jalandhar (central) and MLA Raman Arora were present.
Balkar said the Constitution was under attack and the BJP was playing a key role in it. He said Kejriwal was being targeted because he was ensuring welfare of the poor.
Meanwhile, BJP leaders took jibes at Kejriwal. Party leaders said the movement which had started with the ‘India Against Corruption’ campaign had today turned into a ‘Kejri corruption kranti’. Party’s national executive member Manoranjan Kalia said the dismissal of his plea by the HC proved that he was a corrupt leader.
