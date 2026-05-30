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Home / Punjab / AAP breaches Warring’s bastion

AAP breaches Warring’s bastion

Wins 17 of 19 wards in Gidderbaha MC

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
​Gidderbaha, Updated At : 02:00 AM May 30, 2026 IST
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Punjab Pradesh Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. File photo
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The ruling AAP on Friday delivered a blow to the Congress in Gidderbaha, which was considered the political bastion of state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.
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​As the counting of votes progressed, trends showed that AAP had already secured a commanding lead, winning 17 of the 19 municipal committee seats. While the Congress secured only two seats, SAD failed to even open its account.

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​Gidderbaha has long been a prestigious turf for Warring, who represented the Assembly constituency as an MLA for three consecutive terms (2012, 2017 and 2022) before being elected to the Lok Sabha from Ludhiana in 2024. The current civic poll trends mirror the shift seen during the late 2024 Assembly byelections, where AAP managed to wrest the seat from the Congress.

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​The civic body polls witnessed sporadic incidents of political clashes in Gidderbaha on May 26.

The Akali Dal is also fighting a fight for survival in Gidderbaha after its one-time strong leader Dimpi Dhillon shifted to AAP and won the 2024 Assembly bypoll.

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In Muktsar MC, AAP won 22 seats, followed by SAD (4), Congress (3) and BJP (2). However in Malout, 12 seats were won by AAP and eight by Congress. SAD was able to get seven seats.

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