AAP Budget full of announcements, lacks economic vision: Punjab LoP Bajwa

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Saturday criticised the Budget presented by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, calling it a collection of announcements without a clear economic vision for the state.

Bajwa said the Budget fails to provide a concrete roadmap for employment generation, industrial revival and improving Punjab’s financial health. He also questioned the government’s claim that its electoral guarantees had been fulfilled, pointing out that the promise of Rs 1,000 per month for women was announced only after four years in power.

He further expressed concern over the rising debt of the state, stating that Punjab’s debt had increased from about Rs 2.84 lakh crore when the AAP government came to power to nearly Rs 4.17 lakh crore now.

Bajwa also said the Budget does not present a credible strategy to attract investments or create sustainable employment, adding that Punjab’s youth continue to migrate in search of better opportunities.