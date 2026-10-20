AAP claims Punjab CM Mann detained for 3 hours at Delhi airport after Paris visit, fined Rs 50,000

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was detained for three hours at the Delhi airport on his return from Paris and was issued a Rs 50,000 challan, Punjab AAP media in-charge Baltej Pannu claimed in a video statement.

He did not specify why the fine was imposed but said airport officials cited “tremendous pressure from above”. He linked the incident to the Centre repeatedly denying permission for the Punjab CM’s foreign visits, withholding Punjab’s funds and its handling of the farmers’ protest, asserting that the Modi government was creating obstacles to Punjab’s progress.

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Pannu strongly condemned what he called the Modi government’s anti-Punjab moves, stating, “PM Modi and his government leave no opportunity to undermine Punjab and Punjabi identity. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was deliberately detained at the Delhi airport for three hours on his return from Paris, after which an absurd challan of Rs 50,000 was issued to him. This is a direct attack on Punjab’s identity and dignity.”

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Listing the Centre’s alleged anti-Punjab policies, Pannu said, “Whether it is forcibly keeping farmers at Delhi’s borders for 1.5 years or withholding funds rightfully due to Punjab, the Central Government has continually tried to choke Punjab at every level.”

He added, “So far, permission for CM Bhagwant Mann’s foreign visits has been denied at least four times because the Modi government fears that if the Chief Minister travels abroad, he will bring investment from there and put Punjab on the path of progress.”

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Referring to Mann’s visit to Paris, Pannu said, “When the CM travelled to Paris in accordance with the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Central Government once again demonstrated its narrow-mindedness. He had gone there to launch Punjab’s famous products at the world’s second-largest food festival. The high court had clearly directed that he be accorded due protocol, but such was the ill-intent of the Centre that even the Consul General in Paris did not come to meet the Chief Minister.”

Pannu added, “The Centre’s resentment and humiliation of Punjab did not stop there. When the Chief Minister returned from Paris and arrived at Delhi airport, he was deliberately detained for three hours. Excuses were made that ‘your luggage is still arriving’ and ‘your luggage is still being checked’. These were outright lies and an insult to Punjab.”

He stated, “After three hours, when Mann was allowed to leave and was about to depart after placing his luggage in the vehicle, officials came running after him and said they were under ‘tremendous pressure from above’. They then issued a challan of Rs 50,000. The officials themselves admitted they were under pressure, which proves the entire episode was carried out under orders from above.”

Raising questions over the treatment meted out to the Chief Minister, Pannu asked, “Has any Chief Minister of an Indian state ever been detained at an airport for three hours in this manner? Has any Chief Minister ever been disrespected by being issued a challan of Rs 50,000? This is happening solely because Bhagwant Mann is a Punjabi, is the chief minister of Punjab, and is working day and night for the betterment of Punjab.”