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Home / Punjab / AAP completes urban civic sweep in Anandpur Sahib constituency

AAP completes urban civic sweep in Anandpur Sahib constituency

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Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 05:01 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains with the newly elected office-bearers of Kiratpur Sahib Nagar Panchayat.
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The ruling AAP on Wednesday consolidated its hold over urban local bodies in the Anandpur Sahib Assembly constituency by taking control of the Kiratpur Sahib Nagar Panchayat, completing sweep of all three civic bodies in the segment.

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The election for the posts of president and senior vice-president of the Nagar Panchayat was held in the presence of Punjab Education and Local Bodies Minister and local MLA Harjot Singh Bains.

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Independent councillor Gurmeet Singh was elected president of the Nagar Panchayat with the support of the AAP. Harpinder Kaur was elected senior vice-president, while Gurnam Singh was chosen as vice-president.

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In the recently concluded Nagar Panchayat elections, independent candidates had emerged as the single largest group, winning six of the 11 wards. AAP had secured four wards, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won one seat. The Congress did not contest the elections on its party symbol.

With the election of the office-bearers, AAP has now established control over all three urban local bodies in the Anandpur Sahib Assembly constituency including Nangal, Anandpur Sahib municipal councils and Kiratpur Sahib Nagar Panchayat.

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The development is being viewed as a political boost for the ruling party in the constituency ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, as it strengthens AAP's organisational grip over urban local governance in the area.

Minister Harjot Singh Bains congratulated the newly elected office-bearers and expressed confidence that the Nagar Panchayat would work to accelerate development works and improve civic amenities in Kiratpur Sahib.

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