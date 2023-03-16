AAP condemns Himachal Govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday asked the Punjab Congress leadership to pressurise its party's government in Himachal Pradesh to roll back the ‘anti-Punjab’ proposal of imposition of a water cess on hydropower generation. TNS

Arhtiya dies by suicide

Moga: A debt-ridden arhtiya (commission agent), Tarun Narula, died after jumping into a canal in Moga district, police officials said on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, the Baghapurana police recovered his body from the Abohar feeder canal. Tarun had been missing since March 12. TNS

Book on Sikh Gurus’ weapons

Amritsar: Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, in presence of SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, recently released a book by scholar Dr Balwinder Kaur Bariana on the historic weaponry used by Sikh Gurus, ‘Tu Hee Nishani Jeet Ki’.