AAP condemns Himachal Govt

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday asked the Punjab Congress leadership to pressurise its party's government in Himachal Pradesh to roll back the ‘anti-Punjab’ proposal of imposition of a water cess on hydropower generation. TNS
Arhtiya dies by suicide
Moga: A debt-ridden arhtiya (commission agent), Tarun Narula, died after jumping into a canal in Moga district, police officials said on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, the Baghapurana police recovered his body from the Abohar feeder canal. Tarun had been missing since March 12. TNS
Book on Sikh Gurus’ weapons
Amritsar: Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, in presence of SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, recently released a book by scholar Dr Balwinder Kaur Bariana on the historic weaponry used by Sikh Gurus, ‘Tu Hee Nishani Jeet Ki’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Governor can't spark govt fall', SC questions Koshyari's role
Wants to know grounds that called for floor test in Shinde-U...
US upholds McMahon Line, says Arunachal integral part of India
Bipartisan Senate resolution on border passed
Burnt, soiled... excuses for 'lost' Haryana record
Ex-sarpanches fail to furnish fund receipts | Audit flagged ...