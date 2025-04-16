AAP-Cong war of words: Aman Arora hits out at Partap Bajwa over past allegations

There appears to be no sign of abatement in the ongoing war of words between Aam Aadmi Party leaders and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.

A day after Bajwa took a dig at AAP state president Aman Arora, the latter today hit out at Bajwa over the alleged links of his family with some terrorists during 1990-92. Without taking any names, Arora today asked Bajwa if he remembered a person called Manjit Singh, alias Doctor, who was interrogated by Intelligence agencies in Delhi. “The interrogation had revealed a plan to assassinate some senior Congress leaders and policemen. Do you remember this, Bajwa sahib?” Arora asked, while addressing mediapersons today.

The immediate provocation behind today’s charge by Arora was the statement made by Bajwa yesterday, warning Arora to watch his words and recall a past incident that happened in his family. On Sunday, Arora had initially cited a letter written by Capt Amarinder Singh to the Congress high command, alleging that Bajwa’s family had links with smugglers and terrorists. Capt Amarinder had later retracted from these allegations against Bajwa.

Advertisement

Today, Arora brought up the issue again. He even asked Bajwa to come clean on another incident in the 90s, when an explosive-ridden Ambassador was impounded by the police in Sector 23, apparently to be used for terror. “Who then approached the then CM Beant Singh and Buta Singh to wriggle out of the case? Whose pictures were taken by the police then and are part of the Chandigarh Police records?” asked Arora.

Retorting to Bajwa’s comments that Arora had hit him below the belt, Arora took another swipe at Bajwa by questioning him about the “below the belt campaign in Gujarat elections in 2003”. Rather than indulging in this mudslinging, it would do you good to reveal how you got information about 50 bombs in Punjab, or admit that you said it to create fear in the minds of public, he added.