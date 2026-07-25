DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / AAP, Congress, SAD term Pradhan's resignation as victory for youth

AAP, Congress, SAD term Pradhan's resignation as victory for youth

In Chandigarh’s main commercial complex area, a large number of students and youth gathered in the evening, and danced and celebrated following Pradhan’s resignation

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:35 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students and residents celebrate Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation following CJP protests over the alleged NEET paper leak, at Sector 17 Plaza, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar
Advertisement

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday termed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as a victory for the youth.

Advertisement

AAP leader and Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “Resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan is a powerful indictment of youth power,” and the BJP has bowed before it.

Advertisement

“Hope this leads to real reforms - revamping the education system, fixing exam leaks, and sweeping changes for students. Inquilab Zindabad!” Cheema said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday amid mounting pressure triggered by the CJP’s sit-in at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding accountability over the alleged irregularities in the competitive examinations.

In Chandigarh’s main commercial complex area, a large number of students and youth gathered in the evening, and danced and celebrated following Pradhan’s resignation.

Advertisement

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang, in a post on X, said students had shown the country “what real democratic power looks like” through their peaceful protests.

Congress and SAD also termed Pradhan’s resignation as a victory for youth, but at the same time they took on the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab over alleged paper leaks in the state.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, “While the union minister had been forced to resign, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains was still in office and he must also go, for the repeated paper leaks in Punjab.” Asserting that the fight will go on in Punjab, Warring, in a statement, said the Congress will hold both the minister and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to account for the paper leaks.

Warring also congratulated party leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he led from the front “against the authoritarian and arrogant government that was otherwise refusing to budge”.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia said moral responsibility has finally been fixed and asserted that the time has come to hold the Bhagwant Mann government accountable for the paper leaks that had allegedly taken place in the state.

“After Aam Aadmi Party formed the government in Punjab, several examinations, including the Naib Tehsildar recruitment, JE recruitment, PSTET, PSEB, PPSC, PSSSB, and recently the Baba Farid University Pharmacy Officer recruitment, had been surrounded by controversies,” he alleged.

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon also targeted the Mann government.

“(Arvind) Kejriwal ji, now tell us—when will you demand resignations from your (Punjab) ministers responsible for the repeated paper leak cases in Punjab? Why are you silent in Punjab when you lecture on ethics in Delhi? Punjab’s youth also deserve answers,” Dhillon said in a post on X.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also demanded accountability from Kejriwal, and, in a post on X, wrote, “Now, it’s time for you to answer Punjab’s youth. 4.5 years, 6 exam scams and 5 lakh lives impacted. Zero accountability! @AamAadmiParty, @AAPPunjab when will you sack your ministers?”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts