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Home / Punjab / AAP creating false narrative on Bangla Sahib incident: HS Phoolka

AAP creating false narrative on Bangla Sahib incident: HS Phoolka

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:31 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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HS Phoolka. File
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BJP leader and senior Supreme Court advocate HS Phoolka has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of allegedly attempting to create a false narrative around the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib incident in connection with the October 10 protest and conspiring to disturb peace in Punjab.

Phoolka was addressing the media at the Punjab BJP headquarters in Chandigarh. BJP leaders SS Channi and Parampal Kaur Maluka, along with party’s state media coordinator Vineet Joshi, were also present.

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Phoolka said attempts to turn a sacred place such as Gurdwara Sahib into a venue for political demonstrations were deeply unfortunate. He rejected AAP’s claims that people had been detained from within the gurdwara premises.

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He said an AAP delegation had also approached the Akal Takht with a complaint based on this claim. He said the Delhi Police remained outside the main gate of the gurdwara and the protesters were detained outside the premises.

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