AAP deep-rooted in corruption: LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Chandigarh, August 19
Taking a dig at the AAP, after raids at the residence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in an alleged graft case, LoP Partap Bajwa today said it was high time it recognised that it was deeply rooted in corruption and that it should start working on it before pointing fingers at others.
He said AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had always stated that they were the only clean politicians in India, while every other party was corrupt. “Now, Sisodia is under the CBI lens... The party claims itself to be clean, but its big leaders seem deep in corruption.”
