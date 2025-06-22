DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Punjab / AAP defends chief secretary's appointment as chairperson of local housing authorities

AAP defends chief secretary's appointment as chairperson of local housing authorities

CM’s power not undermined; move aimed at speeding up development works, says AAP Punjab president Aman Arora
article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:57 PM Jun 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
AAP Punjab president Aman Arora. Tribune file
Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday defended its decision to appoint the Chief Secretary as the Chairperson of local housing development authorities, stating the move is aimed at speeding up development works. The party highlighted that in several states, Chief Secretaries head such committees.

Advertisement

Responding to opposition allegations that the amendment to Section 29 (3) of the PRDPT Act undermines the Chief Minister’s authority, AAP Punjab president and Renewable Energy Minister Aman Arora clarified that the step has been taken solely to eliminate delays in development work.

“While the Chief Secretary will approve proposals, the final approval will still rest with the Punjab Urban Development Authority and the Cabinet. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is the chairman of PUDA and head of the Cabinet, so the ultimate decision will be his. How is his authority being undermined?” he questioned.

Advertisement

Opposition parties have criticised the government, claiming that these amendments curtail and undermine the Chief Minister’s power.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains accused the Shiromani Akali Dal of various wrongdoings during their tenure, while pointing out that they are questioning the AAP government on bringing people-friendly policies.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, state Finance Minister Harpal Cheema described the reform as a visionary move to decentralise governance.

“In a landmark decision reflecting visionary leadership, the Chief Minister proactively delegated the chairmanship of all Urban Development Authorities to the Chief Secretary. This bold reform is intended to strengthen decentralised governance, accelerate decision-making, and empower the administrative machinery to respond swiftly to ground-level issues,” said Cheema.

The Cabinet has also approved a uniform framework across all eight urban development authorities, including Deputy Commissioners and Municipal Commissioners as members, to resolve local matters efficiently at the authority level.

“The decision is based on a comprehensive review of national models, where similar bodies are typically headed by IAS officers or Ministers—not Chief Ministers—as seen in Ahmedabad, Noida, Kanpur, Bangalore, and other cities. By delegating routine matters, the CM has ensured that strategic oversight remains focused on broader state priorities, while day-to-day operational decisions are taken promptly,” added Cheema.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts