The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday defended its decision to appoint the Chief Secretary as the Chairperson of local housing development authorities, stating the move is aimed at speeding up development works. The party highlighted that in several states, Chief Secretaries head such committees.

Advertisement

Responding to opposition allegations that the amendment to Section 29 (3) of the PRDPT Act undermines the Chief Minister’s authority, AAP Punjab president and Renewable Energy Minister Aman Arora clarified that the step has been taken solely to eliminate delays in development work.

“While the Chief Secretary will approve proposals, the final approval will still rest with the Punjab Urban Development Authority and the Cabinet. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is the chairman of PUDA and head of the Cabinet, so the ultimate decision will be his. How is his authority being undermined?” he questioned.

Advertisement

Opposition parties have criticised the government, claiming that these amendments curtail and undermine the Chief Minister’s power.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains accused the Shiromani Akali Dal of various wrongdoings during their tenure, while pointing out that they are questioning the AAP government on bringing people-friendly policies.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, state Finance Minister Harpal Cheema described the reform as a visionary move to decentralise governance.

“In a landmark decision reflecting visionary leadership, the Chief Minister proactively delegated the chairmanship of all Urban Development Authorities to the Chief Secretary. This bold reform is intended to strengthen decentralised governance, accelerate decision-making, and empower the administrative machinery to respond swiftly to ground-level issues,” said Cheema.

The Cabinet has also approved a uniform framework across all eight urban development authorities, including Deputy Commissioners and Municipal Commissioners as members, to resolve local matters efficiently at the authority level.

“The decision is based on a comprehensive review of national models, where similar bodies are typically headed by IAS officers or Ministers—not Chief Ministers—as seen in Ahmedabad, Noida, Kanpur, Bangalore, and other cities. By delegating routine matters, the CM has ensured that strategic oversight remains focused on broader state priorities, while day-to-day operational decisions are taken promptly,” added Cheema.