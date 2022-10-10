AAP dithering on promise made to PTIs, says Bikram Majithia

Mohali, October 9
SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia today said his party would hold a protest march to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence to remind him about the promise made by AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal to one of the protesters, Sippy Sharma, a year ago promising that the services of 646 physical training instructors (PTIs) would be regularised once AAP came to power in the state.
Majithia said: “Kejriwal visited this spot and assured Sippy Sharma as a brother that all PTIs will be regularised once AAP forms the government in the state. It is tragic that she has again climbed the same water tank, which her brother visited on November 27, 2021, to remind him of his promise.”
Sippy told Majithia that even PTIs from CM’s village Satoj and from his constituency were also agitating for justice.
