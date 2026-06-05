AAP dominates Punjab civic body elections, but vote shares reveal mixed political trends

Though the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept urban civic polls held in the last week of May, the vote share of the ruling party as well as the Opposition, declared by the State Election Commission today, has given a glimpse of voters’ preference ahead of the 2027 Vidhan Sabha poll and devise their startegies accordingly.

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Among eight municipal corporations, 75 councils and 19 nagar panchayats, AAP has managed to secure over 50 per cent votes in eight councils and one nagar panchayat. The Congress, which emerged as the second player in these elections, has not managed to cross the 50 per cent vote share in any of civic bodies.

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The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which remained third in terms of number of seats won, has got over 50 per cent vote share in the Sangat Municipal Council and Maluka Nagar Panchayat.

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In as many as 30 local bodies, the vote share of SAD is more than that of the Congress, though the number of wards won by the grand old party was much higher. The Congress candidates won in 397 wards, while SAD won in 192 wards of the 1,977 local bodies.

The Congress got over 20 per cent vote share in 46 bodies, with the party getting the highest vote share of 49.18 per cent in Morinda — a citadel of former Congress Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. SAD got over 20 per cent vote share in 16 bodies, with voters of Sangat in Bathinda giving the party the highest vote share of 50.79 per cent.

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An analysis of the vote share of different parties shows that AAP got over 40 per cent votes in 24 local bodies, the Congress and SAD in five, including Majitha (though the SAD vote share is higher than AAP, the latter won the higher number of seats) and BJP in just Abohar Municipal Corporation.

The Bahujan Samaj Party, which had also put up its candidates in 96 bodies, had a zero per cent vote share in 45 bodies. A political outfit representing Dalits securing a duck is significant, as most political parties in the state strategise their politics around Dalits, who comprise 33 per cent of the total voters. In many local bodies, though one party got the higher vote share, the number of candidates winning the polls were of another party. Like in Mehraj, AAP won the polls, though the vote share of SAD was higher.

Interestingly, the BJP has secured over 20 per cent votes in just 10 civic bodies, including Abohar Municipal Corporation and Pathankot, where they have got 32.8 per cent votes. In four nagar panchayats – Joga, Kotha Guru, Kiratpur Sahib and Maluka – the saffron party drew a blank with zero per cent vote share. The party got the highest vote share of 38.95 per cent in Naya Gaon.

Independent candidates together drew the highest vote share of 92.88 per cent in Rahon, 85.12 per cent in Bareta, 69.3 in Goniana, 68.87 in Joga and 63.55 per cent in Noormahal. In seven bodies, the Independents won over 50 per cent vote share. A total of 251 Independents had won in as many wards.