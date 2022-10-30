AAP ‘emptying’ state coffers to bribe Gujarat voters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 29

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today accused the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab of playing havoc with the state’s finances while trying to bribe Gujarat voters.

“The rampant corruption, illegal mining and massive borrowing in Punjab must be having a definite link with the hawala money being distributed by the AAP in Gujarat, which needs to be probed,” BJP leader and state general secretary Subhash Sharma said here today.

He said the CAG report had revealed how much financial mess the AAP government had created in the state and simultaneously the money was being transferred through hawala channels to bribe the voters in Gujarat.

The BJP leader said the AAP is using all foul means to lure Gujarat voters. “First they used advertisement route by siphoning off Punjab money to Gujarat and now, it has been doing things more blatantly by transferring ill-gotten money from Punjab to Gujarat through hawala channels and distributing it among voters as has been revealed by one of their Assembly candidates,” he said.

Dr Sharma demanded that the matter of distribution of hawala money in Gujarat, corresponding with growing borrowing in Punjab and also reports of illegal mining going on in Punjab, needed to be probed thoroughly as there must be a definite link between all these with AAP leadership being the mastermind.