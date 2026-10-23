AAP evading questions on crime: Congress

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday said the Congress MLAs had come prepared to debate gangster violence, extortion and the killing of activists. “The government ran away from responsibility instead of answering questions and taking responsibility,” he added.

For Pargat, it is also an opportunity to assert his position as Punjab Congress chief by leading the party’s offensive. Citing the varying protests from state employees, teachers and PRTC, he said there was a massive gap between AAP’s promises and performance.

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He had also moved a privilege motion against Mann, accusing him of misleading the Assembly over the 2018 Punjab Anti-Sacrilege Bill, but it was taken up.

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Describing the brief sitting as an attempt to escape scrutiny, Pargat demanded Mann’s resignation. He also claimed that each Assembly sitting cost the public exchequer around Rs 1 crore.