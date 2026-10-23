DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / AAP evading questions on crime: Congress

AAP evading questions on crime: Congress

article_Author
Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:37 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Partap Singh Bajwa. File
Advertisement

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday said the Congress MLAs had come prepared to debate gangster violence, extortion and the killing of activists. “The government ran away from responsibility instead of answering questions and taking responsibility,” he added.

For Pargat, it is also an opportunity to assert his position as Punjab Congress chief by leading the party’s offensive. Citing the varying protests from state employees, teachers and PRTC, he said there was a massive gap between AAP’s promises and performance.

Advertisement

He had also moved a privilege motion against Mann, accusing him of misleading the Assembly over the 2018 Punjab Anti-Sacrilege Bill, but it was taken up.

Advertisement

Describing the brief sitting as an attempt to escape scrutiny, Pargat demanded Mann’s resignation. He also claimed that each Assembly sitting cost the public exchequer around Rs 1 crore.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts