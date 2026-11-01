AAP failed farmers on OTS promise, says Sunil Jakhar

Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar criticised Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s government for imposing a heavy burden on farmers seeking loans from cooperative banks.

Jakhar said when farmers’ unions recently staged a protest in Chandigarh over agricultural debt and other farming demands, Punjab’s Agriculture Minister had given a written assurance on September 7 that action would be taken in the Vidhan Sabha to introduce a one time settlement (OTS) scheme for farmers’ cooperative bank loans. However, he said, the latest Assembly session had concluded without the scheme being introduced.

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He said, “There was already widespread chaos in the state due to drugs and extortion. Amid this, farmers have also been left high and dry.”