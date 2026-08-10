AAP failed to curb drug menace in Punjab: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its outreach across Punjab, focusing on issues including drugs, unemployment, law and order and the farm crisis. State president Kewal Singh Dhillon said the party was organising contact programmes at the village and city levels to ensure that the benefits of Central government schemes reached families across the state.

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Taking aim at the AAP government, Dhillon said Punjab was facing challenges including drug abuse, deteriorating law and order and the migration of youth abroad, but the state government had failed to offer concrete solutions. He said the BJP was committed to making Punjab a safe, prosperous and progressive state.

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WhatsApp channel launched

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The BJP on Sunday launched its official WhatsApp channel to strengthen its digital outreach and connect directly with party workers and the general public across the state. Dhillon inaugurated the channel at an event attended by party in-charge Narinder Singh Raina, general secretary (organisation) Manthrii Srinivasulu and social media convenor Ajay Arora.