AAP failed to end drug menace in Punjab: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma today called for a strong and sustained campaign to save Punjab’s youth from drug abuse as the BJP’s “Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra” reached Guruharsahai.

Sharma said drug abuse not only destroyed an individual, but also affected the entire family and even the society at large. He described the situation in Punjab as concerning and said strong political will was the need of the hour to tackle the problem.

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He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had resolved to make India and Punjab drug-free and BJP workers were reaching out to every household to create awareness against the drug menace.

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“Before the 2022 Assembly elections, AAP had promised to make Punjab drug-free after coming to power. Sadly, nothing has happened on the ground,” Sharma said, adding that youths should be provided skilled jobs to keep them away from drugs.

He said the drug menace had created deep anxiety among families across Punjab, with parents worried about the future of their children. “Observations made by courts regarding the handling of the drug issue by the government and police should also be taken seriously,” he said.

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He said the BJP had always adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards drug traffickers. He said equal attention must be given to treatment, rehabilitation and awareness among the young to make sure they do not get back into this vicious cycle again.

Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu said the drug problem could not be resolved through speeches and claims alone. He called for action against traffickers, suppliers and the entire drug supply network. Sandhu said the police should act against drug traffickers without political interference.

Senior BJP leader Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi said saving Punjab’s youth was essential for protecting the state’s agriculture and farming sector.