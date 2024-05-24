AAP flays PM over remark against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, May 23
The Aam Aadmi Party hit back at PM Narendra Modi for his statement in which he called Punjab Chief Minister a ‘Kagazi mukhmantri’.
AAP spokesperson Neel Garg said appointing ‘kagazi’ CMs was the style of the BJP. In Madhya Pradesh, the party contested elections on the face of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, then it appointed Mohan Yadav as the CM. In Jharkhand and Rajasthan, they projected different persons as the CM, but after winning elections, they imposed their ‘kagazi’ CMs on the people.
