AAP focuses on strengthening booth network

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has begun preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections by stepping up its organisational activities, with a special focus on strengthening the party’s booth-level network.

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As part of the exercise, senior AAP leader and Punjab in charge Manish Sisodia has started holding district-wise meetings with party workers and volunteers to highlight the welfare works of the government at the grassroots level.

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Booth in-charge meetings would be held across all 117 Assembly segments of Punjab as part of the organisational exercise.

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During his visit to Patiala rural, Sisodia said, “Such interactions bring back old memories. It doubles the enthusiasm for the journey ahead.” He said the teams would highlight the work done by the CM Bhagwant Mann-led government in the past 4.5 years.