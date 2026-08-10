DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / AAP focuses on strengthening booth network

AAP focuses on strengthening booth network

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:08 AM Aug 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative image.
Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has begun preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections by stepping up its organisational activities, with a special focus on strengthening the party’s booth-level network.

Advertisement

As part of the exercise, senior AAP leader and Punjab in charge Manish Sisodia has started holding district-wise meetings with party workers and volunteers to highlight the welfare works of the government at the grassroots level.

Advertisement

Booth in-charge meetings would be held across all 117 Assembly segments of Punjab as part of the organisational exercise.

Advertisement

During his visit to Patiala rural, Sisodia said, “Such interactions bring back old memories. It doubles the enthusiasm for the journey ahead.” He said the teams would highlight the work done by the CM Bhagwant Mann-led government in the past 4.5 years.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts