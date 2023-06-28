'AAP for graft-free society'

Chandigarh, June 27
AAP is the party of every man who wants to create economic and social equality, provide free and quality education, employment, good health facilities and a corruption-free society. The basic condition of joining the AAP family is that you are honest and dedicated to Punjab.
This statement was given by newly appointed working AAP chief Principal Budh Ram during a meeting of the party office-bearers in Chandigarh. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss how to strengthen the party and discuss future strategy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi makes strong UCC pitch, tears into Opposition
‘If family can’t run with two sets of rules, how can nation?...
Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%
Punjabis form a major chunk, agents make hay
It's pouring misery in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 164 crore loss in 4 days
9 landslides, one cloudburst, 6 flash floods reported in Him...