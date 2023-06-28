'AAP for graft-free society'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

AAP is the party of every man who wants to create economic and social equality, provide free and quality education, employment, good health facilities and a corruption-free society. The basic condition of joining the AAP family is that you are honest and dedicated to Punjab.

This statement was given by newly appointed working AAP chief Principal Budh Ram during a meeting of the party office-bearers in Chandigarh. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss how to strengthen the party and discuss future strategy.