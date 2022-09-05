AAP gets a shot in the arm; Jalandhar Cong councillors join party ahead of local bodies poll

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar/Chandigarh, September 5

Ahead of local bodies elections scheduled for December this year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received a shot in the arm as several sitting Municipal councillors of Congress party and other senior leaders joined the party in Jalandhar today. They claimed to have been impressed with the dynamic functioning of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government.

Jalandhar Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Harsimranjit Singh Bunty and Punjab Mandi Board Director Baljit Singh Poopi were among those who joined the Aam Aadmi Party. Both the leaders were inducted into the party by AAP's Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh and general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat.

Apart from them, three Congress party councillors of Jalandhar Municipal Corporation—Rohan Sehgal, Mintu Gujjar and Rajinder Kumar Mintoo—also joined the AAP at Chandigarh party headquarters. Another prominent person from Jalandhar, Amarjit Singh Chhabra also joined AAP.

Addressing mediapersons on this occasion, Jarnail Singh said people throughout the country are greatly impressed with the working of AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab. He said AAP would register a landslide victory in the Punjab municipal elections just like the assembly elections.

Speaking to mediapersons, leaders who joined the party said they were impressed with the extraordinary performance of AAP government in the state within a short span of time. They said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann aimed to turn the state into ‘Rangla Punjab’.

“We will work for betterment of Punjab as per the responsibility assigned to us by the AAP party,” they said.