AAP government failed Punjab pensioners: Association

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 11

The Punjab Pensioners’ Welfare Association today decried the non-payment of dearness allowance and other arrears to them by the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government.

JS Sandhu of the association said though the government had implemented the recommendations of sixth Pay Commission, it had paid only one instalment so far.

