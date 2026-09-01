AAP government failed to fulfil guarantee to eliminate chitta, admits Punjab Assembly Speaker Sandhwan

​In a stark admission, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan conceded during a public interaction in Kotkapura that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had failed to fulfill its guarantee to eradicate the drug menace from the state.

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​Addressing the gathering during his Lok Milni programme in his constituency, Sandhwan stated that while the government had delivered on most of its poll promises, the scourge of synthetic drugs (locally known as chitta) remained unvanquished.

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​"Standing among mothers and sisters, I must confess that we could not fulfil our guarantee to eliminate chitta," the Speaker acknowledged, adding that the administration was nevertheless putting up a resolute fight against the illegal trade. He emphasised that unlike in previous regimes, no political figure — whether a local councillor, MLA, minister, or the Chief Minister — is protecting or patronising drug peddlers.

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To tighten the screws on the drug supply chain, Sandhwan announced a controversial proposal to curb bail for habitual offenders. He declared that the administration planned to erect public boards at major city intersections (chowks) displaying the names of individuals who stand guarantee or post bail for arrested drug peddlers in court.

​"When law enforcement arrests those involved in drug peddling, family members and relatives often approach us to plead for their release, claiming they are merely addicts," Sandhwan noted, urging families to stop seeking legal relief for offenders.

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​Seeking community support

The Speaker stressed that the battle against substance abuse cannot be won by police action alone and urged parents to guide their children towards spiritual and community life to keep them away from drugs.

​Sandhwan’s candid admission has triggered sharp reactions from opposition quarters. Congress leader, Babbu Brar, who is district president, said the Speaker’s public confession had exposed the failure of the state government’s anti-drug campaign and brought forth the gap between ground reality and official claims.