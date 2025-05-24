DT
Home / Punjab / AAP government works less, publicises more, says Punjab Congress chief Warring

AAP government works less, publicises more, says Punjab Congress chief Warring

Alleges that people are aware of ruling party leaders being involved in corruption but the government floats stories to divert people's attention from its failures
Raj Sadosh
Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 01:46 PM May 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. File photo
On the recent arrest of the CIA staff at Phagwara for accepting bribe to release a drug smuggler, Punjab Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said such conditions seemed to prevail in many police stations across Punjab.

Despite the government’s declarations to make Punjab drug-free by May 31, the Phagwara case indicated that these claims were limited to publicity only, he suggested.

Warring remarked that people called the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government “mashoorian wali sarkar” which believed in “working less and publicising more”. He said AAP concentrated on publicity more than development at the ground level.

Referring to the arrest of MLA Raman Arora after a raid at his house by the Vigilance Department in Jalandhar, Warring alleged that people were aware of ruling party leaders being allegedly involved in corruption but the government floated such “pre-scripted stories” to divert people's attention from its failures.

He said that it was a misfortune that even after 78 years of India’s independence, some Central and state government leaders were tearing apart the Constitution, in whose name they all took oath and got placed in the Cabinets.

After addressing the “Samvidhan Bachao Rally” on Friday, Warring said that it was against the dignity of the Indian Republic that the Opposition was being targeted by the Union Government and some of the state governments. Whoever raised their voice against them was being silenced, he said. He also mentioned how senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was ridiculed by the BJP as the latter felt insecure over his popularity in India and abroad.

