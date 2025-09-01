Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday visited flood-affected areas of Gurdaspur and blamed the AAP government for the tragedy.

Sukhbir also said his party would leave no stone unturned in its efforts to mitigate the sufferings of people. Speaking at Naushera Majha Singh in Batala, he said the AAP government should be blamed for the floods as it did not clean drains in the past three years.